Image copyright Pembrokeshire council Image caption Ian Westley is originally from Newport and joined Pembrokeshire council in 2003

Pembrokeshire council's chief executive is stepping down and will leave the job by the end of November.

Ian Westley, 60, took on the role in July 2015, having worked as acting head of paid service for several months before that.

Mr Westley worked for the local authority for 17 years and described it as a "fulfilling period" in his career.

A chartered engineer by trade, he has worked in local government in Wales for 38 years in total.

He has also worked for the council in his home city of Newport, for the former Gwent county council and Swansea council.

Mr Westley joined Pembrokeshire council as director of transportation, housing and environment in 2003.