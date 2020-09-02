Image caption A crane has begun lifting wreckage from the track

Wreckage from a train which derailed, causing an oil spill at a scientifically important site, is being removed from the tracks.

There were large flames as the freight train, carrying up to 750 tonnes of diesel, came off the tracks at Llangennech, Carmarthenshire last week.

About 300 people had to be evacuated from their homes after the derailment happened.

Network Rail workers have now begun removing the debris.

Ten wagons, each containing up to 75 tonnes of diesel, derailed, with oil spilling into the Loughor Estuary.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Llangennech train fire: Wreckage on the rail tracks

The wrecked wagons will be lifted on to a flat bed train carriage, with it taking three days to complete removal.

Each of the 10 wagons weigh up to 30 tonnes when empty, with the Kirov crane lifting them having a capacity to pick up 125 tonnes.

Natural Resources Wales was not able to investigate the impact until the fire was put out.

Its officers have been advising on the containment and recovery of the diesel to prevent any further pollution of the estuary.