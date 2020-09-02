Image copyright Millennium Stadium PLC Image caption Visitors would walk up one of the stadium's famous spires to reach the zip line

A stairway and zip line on the roof of the Principality Stadium in Cardiff have been proposed to allow visitors to experience the city's skyline.

The plans include a suspension wire bridge, a viewing platform and a zip line from the top of one of the 90m (300ft) high roof spires.

Wheelchair users will also be able to reach the roof via a special hoist.

Cardiff Council is expected to make a decision on the proposal from stadium bosses in the coming months.

Designs submitted with the planning application show people walking along the roof, and riding down the zip line, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The stairway up to the roof would be built within the stadium if the scheme is given the go-ahead.

Image copyright Millennium Stadium PLC Image caption Stadium bosses want to offer visitors a bird's eye view of Cardiff

A design and access statement said: "Access will be provided through the existing stadium accessible features, the graded ramps that approach the building, the accessible toilets and lifts within the building and the changing place facility."

It added that the wheelchair hoist "has been designed to become part of the attraction and increase the experience for a wheelchair user from the moment they start their ascent to the roof level".

"All walks will be available to the wheelchair users, however, due to the nature of some of the climbs, accessibility will be limited," the statement said.

Image copyright Millennium Stadium PLC Image caption The most intrepid visitors would be invited to slide back down to the ground

The £121m venue - originally named the Millennium Stadium - opened in 1999 as the home of Welsh rugby in time to host the Rugby World Cup.

Its use as a sports and music venue was halted in the spring to allow its conversion into the temporary Dragon's Heart Hospital to help the NHS cope with the impact of the coronavirus crisis.