Gwynedd: 'Harrowing' animal rescue as hundreds saved

  • 2 September 2020
Hundreds of animals kept in "harrowing conditions" have been rescued from land in Gwynedd.

More than 100 horses, 122 chickens and rabbits were removed from land for their welfare in the Pwllheli area on Tuesday, North Wales Police said.

Two horses had to be put down, and a person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer.

Sgt Rob Taylor, from North Wales Rural Crime Team, described it as an "appalling day".

The "large scale cruelty case" was a joint operation between the RSPCA and North Wales Police.

Sgt Taylor said all the animals rescued were in a "terrible condition".

"A truly harrowing day for all of the team and a case will be taken against the person responsible," he said.

