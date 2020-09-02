Image caption Jordan Davies died at the scene of Holton Road last December

A man was "repeatedly and fatally" stabbed in front of Christmas shoppers in a seaside town, a court has heard.

Jordan Davies, 23, died in the attack on Holton Road, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 December.

Jordan Brown, from Barry, stabbed Mr Davies in the chest and stomach with a flick-knife, which he then hid in his flat before trying to dispose of his clothes, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The 24-year-old denies murder. The trial continues.