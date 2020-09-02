Barry stabbing: Accused denies town centre murder
- 2 September 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man was "repeatedly and fatally" stabbed in front of Christmas shoppers in a seaside town, a court has heard.
Jordan Davies, 23, died in the attack on Holton Road, Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, on 16 December.
Jordan Brown, from Barry, stabbed Mr Davies in the chest and stomach with a flick-knife, which he then hid in his flat before trying to dispose of his clothes, Cardiff Crown Court was told.
The 24-year-old denies murder. The trial continues.