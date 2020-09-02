Image copyright EPA Image caption Could testing like this at Munich Airport soon be seen in Wales?

It is "impossible" to immediately contact 100% of people returning to Wales from coronavirus hot-spots abroad, the Welsh Government has said.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said tracing cannot reach everyone because of people providing false information.

It follows criticism that some passengers returning to Cardiff from Zante, Greece, were not informed for a week that they had to self-isolate.

Testing passengers at Cardiff Airport is now being considered.

Travel company Tui has cancelled all holidays to the resort of Laganas, on Zante, because of customers failing to follow coronavirus safety measures

Travellers arriving into Wales from Zante are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days, following six clusters of cases, amounting to 30 infections, linked to flights from the Greek island.

They will also be offered two Covid tests - one in 48 hours and another in eight days.

However some passengers on board a Zante to Cardiff last week have complained they were not told to self-isolate straight away.

Lee Evans said an email telling him and his family to self-isolate came almost a week after the flight. "Someone needs to be held to account," he said.

Another passenger, Victoria Webb, said she only became aware of the outbreak when her mother sent her a link to the BBC News story as she travelled home to London from Cardiff.

Mr Gething said the contact tracing system was reaching more than 90% of contacts.

"The reason we're never going to have 100% contact tracing over the whole service is because some people don't want to be contacted and have given deliberately misleading information to the service," he said.

"The contact tracing service does rely on people being responsible and giving honest information.

"If they don't, then those people are risking their health and the health of those around them and in their community.

"There is a back-stop and anyone we don't speak to on the phone within a couple of days is written to. But people need to do the right thing if we're going to avoid another big wave as we saw in the spring."

Cardiff Airport has asked the UK government for clarity on testing at airports and has backed calls for a "robust testing system... to help give airline passengers confidence to travel again".

The Welsh Government said it was now considering testing all passengers at Cardiff Airport.

"It would add to the time it takes people to get through the airport but it could protect passengers, their families and communities in the best way," said Mr Gething.

The health minister said he had not ruled out further travel restrictions on Greece with the Scottish government imposing quarantine restrictions on people arriving from the country from Thursday.

Wales provides 'model'

However the Welsh Government's approach of targeting specific outbreak areas, rather than blanket bans on entire countries, could set the benchmark for the rest of the UK, travel expert Simon Calder said.

"The Welsh health minister has done exactly what the travel industry has been calling for and that's to have targeted measures aimed at specific hot spots rather than whole countries being written off over-night," he said.

"It's extraordinarily confusing for travellers because we have the bizarre situation where everything is fragmented between the four home nations.

"The UK government has been trying to hold things together but the move by Wales last night took everyone by surprise and could become the model of what we see in the future."

Lucy Griffiths, of Cardiff, had just arrived in Zante with her children when the announcement was made.

"We discovered that [the rules had changed] when we landed and turned our phones on, and discovered that everyone had sent us messages," she said.

"Covid is everywhere, so I could contract it going to the supermarket at home. I don't see the difference being in another country.

"Sadly I was made redundant during the lockdown, so I haven't actually got a job to go home to, but my children are going to miss more of school than we had originally planned."