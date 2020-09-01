Image caption Some activists put a banner on the offices of the secretary of state for Wales

Hundreds of climate activists marched through Cardiff as part of Extinction Rebellion's latest protests in the city.

Some scaled the roof of the Welsh secretary's office to hang banners, demanding action to cut greenhouse gases.

Police and the Welsh Government urged protestors to be vigilant to the threat of coronavirus.

Demonstrations are taking place across the UK this week.

There have been at least 65 arrests.

Image caption The activists met in Bute Park before beginning their march

Extinction Rebellion said it was putting a focus on Cardiff because of its position as a coastal capital.

During speeches ahead of the march, protestors were warned to maintain social distance from one another, wear masks and sanitise hands regularly.