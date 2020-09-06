Image copyright Powys council Image caption Rapid chargers cost about £50,000 each to install

Public car parks in two towns are the first in Powys to be fitted with electric car charging ports.

The fast-charge points in Machynlleth and Llanidloes can fully charge a vehicle in three to four hours.

Councillor Heulwen Hulme, cabinet member for the environment, said it was a "vitally important" step in the move toward a low-carbon future.

Powys said a further six locations would be fitted with ports in the future.

"Our future vision is to install some more electronic chargers in Powys, with Powys being the largest county in Wales," said Ms Hulme.

"There is now a viable charging option of electric vehicles and it is hoped that this will encourage usage and ownership of electric vehicles. We also hope that electric vehicle users will visit our beautiful county."

Charging points will next be installed in Welshpool, Newtown, Presteigne, Llandrindod Wells, Builth Wells and Brecon.

As of February, there were 990 charging points in Wales, though only 60 were rapid ones - which can charge a car in less than an hour.