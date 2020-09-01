Image copyright Reuters Image caption The British Retail Consortium said retailers "consistently uphold" safety standards

Environmental health officers are to increase supermarket inspections to ensure they are taking enough steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19, following concerns by a council leader.

Andrew Morgan from Rhondda Cynon Taf council said his experiences at "large supermarkets" had "not been good".

He said people had also told him they were concerned about social distancing.

Trade group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said retailers "take coronavirus measures very seriously".

Stores have introduced one-way systems, hand sanitiser points and signage to give shoppers safety advice.

Welsh Government rules require companies to take "reasonable measures to minimise the risk of exposure to coronavirus".

Mr Morgan said: "I'm increasingly concerned about the lack of Covid precautions at large supermarkets, while I've tried to avoid in favour of smaller town centre stores.

"My experiences of supermarkets have not been good and in line with comments I've received from the public.

"Issues raised with me range from lack of social distancing, no hand sanitiser at one store entrance, staff no longer checking entry numbers, along with some supermarkets removing floor markings and one way systems," he said, in a series of tweets.

"I have now formally asked environmental health enforcement officers at RCT council to visit and inspect all large supermarkets across RCT and, where necessary, issue improvement notices, or follow up with direct enforcement action if Covid precautions are lacking."

Tom Ironside, director of business and regulation at the British Retail Consortium, said retailers "consistently uphold high hygiene and safety standards".

"While the vast majority of shoppers do comply with social distancing rules, retailers will continue encourage adherence to social distancing and related measures," he said.