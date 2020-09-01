Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Travel expert "very, very concerned" about Zante to Cardiff coronavirus flight

Claims of rules being broken on a flight from Zante to Cardiff where passengers tested positive for coronavirus are "deeply concerning", the Welsh Government has said.

Almost 200 people face self-isolating for two weeks after arriving in Cardiff from the Greek Island.

Sixteen passengers tested positive, and some claimed people were not wearing masks or socially distancing.

Tui said safety was a priority and it was concerned by the claims.

Spencer Birns, interim CEO of Cardiff Airport, said TUI was taking "every necessary measure following the recent report" and the airport was closely following Public Health Wales guidelines.

The 193 passengers and crew who were on board the TOM6215 flight on 25 August are being asked to self-isolate for a fortnight.

Health officials said seven people from three different parties were believed to have been potentially infectious on board the aircraft.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Wales' Education Minister Kirsty Williams said the government was "deeply concerned" at reports from people about "the lack of appropriate measures to keep everybody on that flight safe".

She said Health Minister Vaughan Gething was speaking to "all the relevant parties" and would make a statement later.

Greece and its islands remain on the UK government's list of quarantine-exempt countries, meaning travellers do not need to self-isolate on their return.

But the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) updated its travel advice for Zante on 29 August to reflect local coronavirus restrictions put in place on the island.

Stephanie Whitfield said she and her husband had decided to isolate for two weeks before learning about the positive cases

Some passengers on the flight to Cardiff said they had decided to self isolate before they even learned about the positive case after rules being broken.

Stephanie Whitfield said the man next to her had a "mask around his neck" and "people were taking their masks off and wandering up and down the aisles to talk to others".

'Nothing untoward'

But Nigel Harris, from Barry, who was on the flight told BBC Radio Wales' Jason Mohammed show the flight home was a "pretty standard flight" and he did not see people walking up and down the plane.

"I had my facemask on from the time I left the hotel to the time I left Cardiff Airport and, in my experience, that was what I saw on the plane as well.

"Yes you can't see everything behind you, but certainly in the section of the plane I saw everyone behaved exemplary."

Mr Harris said he was shocked to be contacted and told to isolate as everyone seemed to be abiding by rules, staff were enforcing them and a number of tannoy announcements were made reminding people of the rules.

He said the only time he felt concerned was when all the passengers got put on a bus to the terminal, "with all the other passengers from different planes".