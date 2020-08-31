Wales

Rhyl lifeboat crew rescue seagull-chasing dog from sea

  • 31 August 2020
Dog Image copyright Rhyl RNLI
Image caption Rhyl RNLI shared a video of the rescue on Twitter

A lifeboat crew had to rescue a dog after it chased seagulls into the sea off Rhyl.

The pet was about half a mile away from the shore by the time the RNLI crew reached it.

The dog and its owner had gone for a walk along the front when the drama unfolded at about 09:00 BST.

A spokesperson for Rhyl RNLI said the dog followed the seagulls into the sea, and kept going as the birds went further out to sea.

The crew, who shared a video of the rescue online, were able to reunite it with its thankful owner on the beach.

