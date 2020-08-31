Rhyl lifeboat crew rescue seagull-chasing dog from sea
A lifeboat crew had to rescue a dog after it chased seagulls into the sea off Rhyl.
The pet was about half a mile away from the shore by the time the RNLI crew reached it.
The dog and its owner had gone for a walk along the front when the drama unfolded at about 09:00 BST.
A spokesperson for Rhyl RNLI said the dog followed the seagulls into the sea, and kept going as the birds went further out to sea.
Rhyl @RNLI volunteers rescue dog after it chases seagulls out to sea. pic.twitter.com/26PjL4mwZV— Rhyl RNLI (@rhyllifeboat) August 31, 2020
End of Twitter post by @rhyllifeboat
The crew, who shared a video of the rescue online, were able to reunite it with its thankful owner on the beach.