A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Merthyr Tydfil.

South Wales Police said it happened just after 18:10 BST on Sunday on Gurnos ring road at its junction with Goitre Lane, Gurnos.

The 42-year-old rider of a red Kawasaki motorbike died at the scene and police said his family were being supported by officers.

A black Ford Focus was the other vehicle involved in the crash and the road was closed for some time.