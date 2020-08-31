Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Merthyr Tydfil
- 31 August 2020
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Merthyr Tydfil.
South Wales Police said it happened just after 18:10 BST on Sunday on Gurnos ring road at its junction with Goitre Lane, Gurnos.
The 42-year-old rider of a red Kawasaki motorbike died at the scene and police said his family were being supported by officers.
A black Ford Focus was the other vehicle involved in the crash and the road was closed for some time.