Wales

Motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Merthyr Tydfil

  • 31 August 2020
Scene of the crash Image copyright Google

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Merthyr Tydfil.

South Wales Police said it happened just after 18:10 BST on Sunday on Gurnos ring road at its junction with Goitre Lane, Gurnos.

The 42-year-old rider of a red Kawasaki motorbike died at the scene and police said his family were being supported by officers.

A black Ford Focus was the other vehicle involved in the crash and the road was closed for some time.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites