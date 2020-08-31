Seven rescued after being cut off by tide on Gower
- 31 August 2020
Seven people have been rescued after being cut off by the tide on Gower.
Horton and Port Eynon Lifeboat was called out to Worm's Head at Rhossili at about 14:30 BST on Sunday.
Worm's Head is connected to the mainland by a causeway that is only open for two-and-a-half hours either side of low tide.
All seven, who were visitors to the area, were given masks and taken from the rocks back to the mainland in groups of three.