Neath Port Talbot crash: Man killed as off-road bike hits wall
- 30 August 2020
A 26-year-old man died when his off-road motorbike crashed into a wall in a back lane in south Wales.
An air ambulance was called after an orange KTM motorcycle hit the rear boundary wall of a property in Tair Gwaith, Neath Port Talbot, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.
Officers said the local man died at the scene in a lane between St David's Road and Brook Terrace.
South Wales Police are now appealing for witness to the crash.