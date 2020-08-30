Image copyright Google Image caption The man was killed in a back lane in Tair Gwaith, near Gwaun Cae Gurwen

A 26-year-old man died when his off-road motorbike crashed into a wall in a back lane in south Wales.

An air ambulance was called after an orange KTM motorcycle hit the rear boundary wall of a property in Tair Gwaith, Neath Port Talbot, at about 13:00 BST on Sunday.

Officers said the local man died at the scene in a lane between St David's Road and Brook Terrace.

South Wales Police are now appealing for witness to the crash.