Image copyright Andy Roberts Image caption The man was rescued from the rocks and taken to the helicopter on a stretcher

A man has been airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after "tombstoning" from a 40ft cliff into 6ft of water, the coastguard has said.

The 26-year-old was rescued from rocks at Mwnt beach in Ceredigion and flown to hospital in Cardiff after his fall at about 15:00 BST.

Cardigan lifeboat crew plucked him off the cliffs and carried him to shore.

The man was flown for treatment at University Hospital of Wales with suspected spinal and ankle injuries.

Image copyright Andy Roberts Image caption A crew from nearby Cardigan Lifeboat Station rescued the man from rocks at Mwnt Beach

Image copyright Andy Roberts Image caption The man was airlifted from the west Wales coast to Cardiff for treatment

He was flown to a helicopter landing station in Cardiff, where Penarth Coastguard helped transfer the injured man to Wales' largest hospital by land ambulance.

Penarth Coastguard tweeted the man had "suspected spinal injuries after tombstoning from a 40ft cliff into 6ft of water".