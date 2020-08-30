Man flown to hospital after 'tombstoning off 40ft cliff' at Mwnt Beach
A man has been airlifted to hospital with suspected spinal injuries after "tombstoning" from a 40ft cliff into 6ft of water, the coastguard has said.
The 26-year-old was rescued from rocks at Mwnt beach in Ceredigion and flown to hospital in Cardiff after his fall at about 15:00 BST.
Cardigan lifeboat crew plucked him off the cliffs and carried him to shore.
The man was flown for treatment at University Hospital of Wales with suspected spinal and ankle injuries.
He was flown to a helicopter landing station in Cardiff, where Penarth Coastguard helped transfer the injured man to Wales' largest hospital by land ambulance.
Penarth Coastguard tweeted the man had "suspected spinal injuries after tombstoning from a 40ft cliff into 6ft of water".