Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The passengers arrived in Cardiff from the Greek island of Zante on Tuesday

All passengers who were on a flight to Wales from a Greek island have been told to self-isolate after some on board tested positive for coronavirus.

Health officials say seven people from three different parties on Tui flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on Tuesday have tested positive for Covid-19.

Public Health Wales (PHW) is now contacting the rest of the passengers.

It comes as a group of people from Plymouth tested positive for the virus after returning from Zante on Monday.

"Cardiff and Vale test, trace, protect and Public Health Wales have identified at least seven confirmed cases of Covid-19 from three different parties who were infectious on Tui flight 6215 from Zante to Cardiff on 25 August," said Giri Shankar of PHW.

"As a result, we are advising that all passengers on this flight are considered close contacts and must self-isolate."

"These passengers will be contacted shortly, but meanwhile, they must self-isolate at home as they may become infectious, even without developing symptoms.

Dr Shankar, PHW's Covid-19 incident director, said "anyone with symptoms should book a test without delay".

While no new deaths with coronavirus were reported in Wales on Sunday, 56 cases have been confirmed by PHW.