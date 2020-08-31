Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some businesses in Wales are extending the discount scheme from their own pockets

The UK government's restaurant discount scheme is to be continued by a number of businesses in Wales through September - at their own expense.

Eat Out to Help Out is due to come to an end on Monday, having been launched to help the hospitality industry.

It offered a 50% discount, up to £10 per person, off meals and soft drinks.

But some cafes and restaurants - including chains and independents - have opted to keep offering the discount.

Pub owners Brains are extending their scheme until September 9.

UK chains Harvester, Tesco Cafe and Toby Carvery are among those who have said they will continue the scheme for part or all of September.

Cardiff's Philharmonic decided to keep the offer open after seeing "unprecedented" table bookings at the beginning of the week.

Manager Nick Newman said it was a "business decision" to continue with the offer for another month but thinks it will give "customers more confidence to come back out".

Welsh Government guidelines mean restaurants are working in a new way.

The Philharmonic was "getting used to us serving and [customers] being served" in a way that ensured customers and staff stayed safe.

Some businesses have introduced apps to cut interaction between customers and staff.

Others have brought in one-way systems and screens between tables.

"Customers have reacted really, really, well - they've just reacted well to the fact we've reopened at all," said Mr Newman.

"I think we're on that path of re-presenting the business to our customers and again just to give them the confidence to come back to town and come back to our businesses."