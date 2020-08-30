Image copyright Alan Richards | Geograph Image caption Banwen is in the Dulais Valley in Neath Port Talbot

Police have criticised people's "irresponsible" actions at a rave involving thousands of people in a rural village.

South Wales Police said it had been called to a "large gathering" at Banwen on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.

In a Facebook post, the force said it was "dealing with indiscriminate parking" and vehicles could be removed.

The Welsh Government's restrictions allow for up to 30 people to meet outdoors.

"Those gathering in large numbers and engaging in antisocial behaviour will know that their actions are irresponsible," said the force.

"To the parents or guardians of young people, we would ask you ensure that you know where their children are and what they are doing."

Officers were at the scene and reminding organisers and attendees of their obligations to follow coronavirus rules, said the police statement.

On Wednesday, Dyfed-Powys Police used legal powers to disperse a group of 200 young people gathering in Burry Port, near Llanelli.

The force said it had intelligence to suggest a further gathering was being planned over the bank holiday weekend.