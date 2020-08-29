Wales

Body found in search for Flintshire man who went missing from his boat

  • 29 August 2020
Greenfield Dock near Holywell Image copyright Google
Image caption A man was reported missing from his boat on the River Dee off Greenfield Docks in Flintshire

A body has been recovered by teams searching for a man who went missing from his boat off the Welsh coast.

The family of a missing 52-year-old local man have been informed that a body has been recovered from the River Dee off the Flintshire coast.

Rescue teams were searching for a man who went missing from his boat on the River Dee off Greenfield Dock near Holywell at about 18:30 BST on Friday.

North Wales Police said a body was recovered from the river earlier.

No formal identification has taken place but police said "the family of the missing 52-year-old local man has been informed".

The coroner has also been informed, police said.

