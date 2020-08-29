Body found in search for Flintshire man who went missing from his boat
A body has been recovered by teams searching for a man who went missing from his boat off the Welsh coast.
The family of a missing 52-year-old local man have been informed that a body has been recovered from the River Dee off the Flintshire coast.
Rescue teams were searching for a man who went missing from his boat on the River Dee off Greenfield Dock near Holywell at about 18:30 BST on Friday.
North Wales Police said a body was recovered from the river earlier.
No formal identification has taken place but police said "the family of the missing 52-year-old local man has been informed".
The coroner has also been informed, police said.