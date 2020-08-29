Image copyright RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station Image caption A three-man lifeboat crew were in the water within eight minutes

Five people were rescued from the sea after their capsized boat was spotted in the water.

A three-man lifeboat crew sped to the area in their boat, the Mary and Archie Hooper, after they were called at 18:00 BST on Friday.

They five were picked up by the volunteers in choppy waters off the coast of Penrhos, Anglesey.

After searching the immediate area the crew spotted the casualties nearer land and headed towards them.

After 40 minutes in the sea, according to Holyhead RNLI, three had swallowed a "substantial" amount of seawater.

An ambulance was called to treat the people who were "feeling the effects of being in the water". One felt "particularly unwell" and an ambulance was called.

A volunteer cliff rescue team looked after the casualties as they waited for the ambulance.

Lifeboat helmsman Dave Roberts called the conditions "very challenging."

"In that kind of weather it can be very difficult to spot someone in the water," he said.

The fact they were wearing life jackets was a factor in the situation "not ending up in tragedy", he said.