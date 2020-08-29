A 26-year-old woman has been killed in an early hours crash after a car hit a tree in the Rhondda.

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the incident after a red Vauxhall Adam crashed at Penygraig in Rhondda Cynon Taff on Saturday.

Emergency services tried to save the woman after the incident on the A4119 road at 03:45 BST but she died.

South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses or if anyone has dash camera footage of the incident.

The arrested woman is in custody and officers said they would also like to speak to "anyone who witnessed the manner of driving of the Vauxhall Adam prior to the collision".