Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Parked cars have been towed away from the A5

Thirteen vehicles have been towed for illegally parking on a pavement in Snowdonia.

It comes after weeks of warnings and action from police and officials following an influx of visitors since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Traffic Wales tweeted to say that police had been "busy today dealing with various inappropriately parked vehicles" on the A5 at Ogwen Valley.

A pre-booked parking system is being trialled and a park and ride system.

It is not the first time cars have been towed for parking "dangerously" along the same route.

In July 180 penalty fines were issued over a weekend along roads near Snowdon.

Meanwhile, officials are also issuing tickets for motorists parking illegally in the Brecon Beacons.

Brecon Beacons National Park Authority said a lot of its car parks were full by early Saturday afternoon and advised motorists against parking dangerously.

"We want you to have the best visitor experience with us and with overcrowding and limited parking this isn't possible at the moment. Our waterfalls aren't going anywhere, so please be back soon," it tweeted.