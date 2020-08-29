Image copyright Twitter | Kidwelly & Burry Port Police Image caption Police used legal powers to disperse a crowd in the town on Wednesday

Police are stepping up patrols amid concern a second mass gathering of young people is being planned over the bank holiday weekend.

Dyfed-Powys Police moved a crowd of 200 who gathered in Burry Port, near Llanelli, on Wednesday.

Insp Dawn Fencott-Price said the concern was "it could result in a repeat of the anti-social behaviour".

She said the force was working with British Transport Police to stop them descending on the area by train.

"We are doing everything we can to stop this activity," she said.

"Patrols will be carried out along the coastal path, as police intelligence suggests groups will meet in the woodland behind Bae Bach, known locally as Teletubby hill.

"We will again move groups on if we find they are drinking underage or behaving in an antisocial way," she said.

The officer called on parents to "be accountable for your children's actions".

"This behaviour is distressing for people living in Burry Port," she said.