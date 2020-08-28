Image caption Police have closed the road as they investigate the crash

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash between a HGV lorry and panel van.

The A470 is closed in both directions at Llanidloes, Powys, after the collision near Llandinam at about 13:50 BST.

Fire service crews and paramedics attended, with a man in his 50s airlifted to hospital.

Dyfed-Powys said the road would remain closed while officers investigated the cause of the crash.