Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption The cars were seen performing U-turns on the slip road on to the A55 in north Wales

Motorists have been pictured driving the wrong way up a dual carriageway slip road during heavy congestion.

Traffic Wales tweeted a series of photos showing a number vehicles doing "illegal U-turns" on the access slip to the A55 in north Wales.

The motorists made the decision after an emergency closure of Conwy Tunnel.

It warned the actions could have caused a serious crash and told drivers to "stay still until you're instructed otherwise".