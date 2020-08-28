Wales

A55 motorists drive wrong way up slip road in traffic

  • 28 August 2020
A car apparently driving the wrong way up a slip road Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The cars were seen performing U-turns on the slip road on to the A55 in north Wales

Motorists have been pictured driving the wrong way up a dual carriageway slip road during heavy congestion.

Traffic Wales tweeted a series of photos showing a number vehicles doing "illegal U-turns" on the access slip to the A55 in north Wales.

The motorists made the decision after an emergency closure of Conwy Tunnel.

It warned the actions could have caused a serious crash and told drivers to "stay still until you're instructed otherwise".
Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The drivers made the decision after the emergency closure of the Conwy Tunnel

