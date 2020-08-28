A55 motorists drive wrong way up slip road in traffic
Motorists have been pictured driving the wrong way up a dual carriageway slip road during heavy congestion.
Traffic Wales tweeted a series of photos showing a number vehicles doing "illegal U-turns" on the access slip to the A55 in north Wales.
The motorists made the decision after an emergency closure of Conwy Tunnel.
It warned the actions could have caused a serious crash and told drivers to "stay still until you're instructed otherwise".