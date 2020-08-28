Image caption Floral tributes to Nicola Williams were placed near to where she died

A 15-year old girl who died in a river was swept away by a strong current, an inquest opening has heard.

Nicola Williams died in the Rhymney River, in Llanrumney, Cardiff, on Friday, 21 August, despite a multi-agency search and rescue effort.

The hearing at Pontypridd was opened by assistant coroner Thomas Atherton and adjourned until 7 September 2021.

The inquest heard fire crews recovered Nicola's body and a doctor confirmed death by submersion in water.

Nicola, from the Trowbridge area of the city, went to St Illtyd's Catholic High School.

Image copyright Richard Swingler Image caption Nicola Williams's body was found after a multi-agency search and rescue effort

She was described as "polite, respectful and hardworking" by the headteacher of her school, and dozens of floral tributes were left for her near the spot where she died.

Police had said they are not treating her death as suspicious.