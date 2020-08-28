Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The statue was sculpted by Hippolyte Ferrat, who lived from 1822 to 1882

A statue kept in storage for 25 years amid fears it could be sold overseas is set to return to its "rightful home" in mid Wales.

The Grade-II bronze statue of Icarus was removed from outside Leighton Hall, near Welshpool, by Powys council when its previous owners tried to sell it.

Now the sculpture of the Greek mythological figure is being sent back home after the hall got new owners.

Powys council said Icarus was only ever with them for "safe keeping".

The 5ft 4in (163cm) bronze statue, depicting the story of the boy who flew too close to the sun, was listed in 1982 to protect it for the nation.

It was removed from the side of the Serpentine lake at the country house, after a legal battle to protect it from its "unauthorised removal" by the former owners.

By the French sculptor Hippolyte Ferrat, the sculpture depicts Icarus falling headlong into the Aegean Sea after flying too close to the sun, melting the wax holding feathers to his body.

It was placed in council storage for a number of years before being put on display in the council building.

Image copyright Wales news service Image caption The statue will return to its previous home at Leighton Hall in Powys

Richard Dacjzack, who now owns Leighton Hall, said it would be "fantastic to see Icarus returned to his rightful place".

"We have original photographs from Country Life in the 1920s showing Icarus taking pride of place in the lake and we can't wait to see him home again," he said.Councillor Phyl Davies said the statue was "only with us for safe keeping and was never the property of the county council".

"We are delighted that he is going home and will take his rightful place in the Serpentine Pond at Leighton Hall," he said.

"We will be working with the current owner of Leighton Hall to make sure Icarus is transported safely home to take centre stage once again."