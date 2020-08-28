Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Investigations begin into railway diesel spill at Llangennech

Firefighters are still at the scene of a train derailment which caused a huge fire and fuel to spill into a river.

Investigations are under way to determine what caused the accident, which happened in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday night.

Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and diesel, which was being carried by the freight train, flowed into the nearby river Loughor.

Mid and West Wales fire service said one crew was at the site on Friday.

The service said their role was "cooling".

Image copyright Steve Liddiard Image caption The site of the derailment is near the Loughor Estuary

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it was carrying out a preliminary examination and gathering evidence.

The derailment happened at about 23:20 BST on Wednesday night as the train, owned by DB Cargo, carried diesel from Milford Haven to Theale, near Reading in Berkshire.

The two crew members on board the train were not injured.

Image copyright Pembrokeshire Herald Image caption The fire lit up the sky in the surrounding area in the early hours of Thursday morning

About 300 people were evacuated from their homes immediately after the derailment, but were allowed back on Thursday afternoon.

Natural Resources Wales said a "significant volume" of diesel had spilled, with some entering the nearby river Loughor.

The site of the derailment is close to the Loughor Estuary, which is part of the Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries Special Area of Conservation.

Aneurin Cox, from NRW, said on Thursday that it was "not safe" for workers to get close enough to contain the spill while the fire was still burning.

Why is the Loughor estuary important?

Image caption The Loughor estuary along to the Burry inlet is an important habitat for wading birds and wildfowl