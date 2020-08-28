Llangennech train fire: Crew still at derailment site
Firefighters are still at the scene of a train derailment which caused a huge fire and fuel to spill into a river.
Investigations are under way to determine what caused the accident, which happened in Llangennech, Carmarthenshire, on Wednesday night.
Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes and diesel, which was being carried by the freight train, flowed into the nearby river Loughor.
Mid and West Wales fire service said one crew was at the site on Friday.
The service said their role was "cooling".
The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it was carrying out a preliminary examination and gathering evidence.
The derailment happened at about 23:20 BST on Wednesday night as the train, owned by DB Cargo, carried diesel from Milford Haven to Theale, near Reading in Berkshire.
The two crew members on board the train were not injured.
About 300 people were evacuated from their homes immediately after the derailment, but were allowed back on Thursday afternoon.
Natural Resources Wales said a "significant volume" of diesel had spilled, with some entering the nearby river Loughor.
The site of the derailment is close to the Loughor Estuary, which is part of the Carmarthen Bay and Estuaries Special Area of Conservation.
Aneurin Cox, from NRW, said on Thursday that it was "not safe" for workers to get close enough to contain the spill while the fire was still burning.
Why is the Loughor estuary important?
- The River Loughor's estuary, along with the Burry Inlet to the west, is designated as a site of special scientific interest
- Its habitat of tidal mudflats, saltmarsh - the largest continuous area in Wales - and rockpools offer important wildlife habitat
- Species of wading birds and wildfowl include oystercatcher, curlew, lapwing, little egret, widgeon, dunlin, plover and teal
- The estuary is known for its fishing grounds, for the likes of flounder, bass and mullet
- Further west, the Burry Inlet's cockle beds are well known, with the industry the third largest in Britain
- In that same area is the WWT Llanelli wetland centre, a popular place for spotting wading birds and wildfowl and the 450 acres of grounds.