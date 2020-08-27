Image caption The hospital is the first of its kind to be built in Wales in more than two decades

The first major hospital to be built in Wales in more than two decades will open in mid-November, health minister Vaughan Gething has confirmed.

The £350m Grange University Hospital in Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, is a 471-bed facility where about three quarters of patients will be treated in their own rooms.

First proposed in 2004, it will open its doors four months early.

BBC Wales was given an exclusive tour of the facilities.

The hospital, built on a 60-acre site, will provide emergency and urgent care, while bringing together services provided at the Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport and Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny.

Image caption About three quarters of patients will be treated in their own rooms with ensuite facilities

Parts of the hospital were made available to the NHS early as a field hospital to assist with the coronavirus pandemic.

Health minister Vaughan Gething said: "A consolidated list of services will remain at the Royal Gwent and Nevill Hall Hospitals with inpatient and outpatient care including diagnostic tests, therapies, minor injuries treatment, and midwifery-led birthing services.

"The aim is that these will join Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr, Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan, Chepstow and County Hospitals to provide a network of hospitals able to provide the majority of care for their local communities."