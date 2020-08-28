Bank holiday 'fly-camping' and illegal rave warning

Image caption Sites including Three Cliffs Bay Holiday Park in Gower have been very busy throughout August

Every day in August has been like a bank holiday, according to some business owners.

But with the actual holiday weekend approaching, people have been told not to overwhelm hotspots around Wales.

Tourists who cannot find a space at sites that are full have been warned against "fly-camping" - pitching a tent on land without permission.

There is also concern about illegal raves taking place and emergency services being overwhelmed by calls.

"Over the past few weeks, we've noticed that people have been pitching tents and parking vans and motorhomes overnight at some RSPB reserves," said the charity's director in Wales, Katie-Jo Luxton.

"This unfortunately often leads to problems such as littering, blocking of access to roads and paths, damaging habitats and, at times, other antisocial behaviour."

Such is the concern, RSPB Cymru wrote an open letter along with bosses at Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Brecon Beacons National Park Authority, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Snowdonia National Park Authority and National Trust Wales.

It outlined the potential environmental damage, littering and wildfires that could arise from pitching a tent or parking a camper van on land without permission.

Image copyright Brecon Beacons National Park Authority Image caption Police have recently removed cars parked illegally in the Brecon Beacons

"We know lockdown has been hard on everyone and, while we're all eager to get back to enjoying the outdoors, we and our partners are asking that this enjoyment isn't done at the expense of nature and others," said Clare Pillman of NRW.

Cars have been towed away during the summer after being parked illegally at some of Wales' beauty spots.

Darren Thomas, from Pembrokeshire council, urged people to consider visiting "quieter locations" and not the "usual hotspots", adding: "It's been a very busy month.

"Some businesses have said it's been like a bank holiday every day."

Image copyright ASP Image caption Thousands attended an illegal rave in Greater Manchester in June - now there are concerns there could be events planned for north Wales

North Wales Police has launched Operation Blue Forest after officers became aware of unlicensed music events being planned for the bank holiday weekend.

Supt Jason Devonport said: "Preventing these events from taking place is incredibly important to ensure the safety of everyone across north Wales.

"These raves pose significant risks, and we are committed to working with our local authority partners and key stakeholders to prevent further unlicensed events from taking place."

He said patrols would aim to disrupt any events.

Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Large groups of people have visited Cardiff Bay since the end of lockdown

Gatherings of more than 30 people are currently not allowed because of coronavirus, while new rules come into force in Wales on Friday.

They will see anyone found to have organised an illegal rave facing a conviction with an unlimited fine or a fixed penalty of £10,000.

A dispersal order and measures to tackle anti-social behaviour also remain in place for Cardiff Bay because hundreds of people have been gathering there since the ending of lockdown.

Image caption Consultant Richard Griffiths has appealed to residents and holidaymakers to stay safe over the bank holiday weekend

Meanwhile, accident and emergency workers at Ysbyty Gwynedd, in Bangor, said they were expecting a rise in incidents with nobody going abroad and more tourists than usual visiting the area.

"When Covid first hit, patients only came when they needed to, and it gave us the time to put things in place, the changes to look after the patients and not overload the system," said consultant Richard Griffiths.

"Over the last few weeks we've noticed it getting busier and busier and busier and, being in a tourist location, we've noticed those number go up."

'Sickest patients'

The Welsh Ambulance Service appealed to the public to only dial 999 if absolutely necessary.

"More people are out and about socialising with family and friends on the bank holiday weekends, and this can lead to more people becoming ill or suffering injuries and requiring medical attention," said director of operations Lee Brooks.

"While there are plans in place to deal with the increase in demand, we only have a limited number of crews and vehicles available which means that we need to prioritise those sickest patients first."

August has already been exceptionally busy, with 12 August - the hottest day of the year - being the second busiest after New Year's Day for the ambulance service.