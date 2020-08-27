Image copyright Stephen Davies Photography Image caption There has been a warning thunderstorms could hit Wales on Friday

A yellow thunderstorm warning for Friday has been issued by the Met Office in Wales.

There is also a yellow warning in place for rain on Thursday until 19:00 BST which could lead to difficult driving conditions and transport disruption.

On Friday there could be damage to buildings from lightning, as well as power cuts.

And there could be problems caused by the rain, particularly to transport.

Showers and storms are expected to develop quickly on Friday morning before peaking in the afternoon. The warning is from 11:00 BST to 20:00 BST.

By evening they will probably have become restricted to the south-east and southern coastal counties.

"Some places will miss the heavier rain, but other locations could see around 20mm within an hour, and perhaps 30mm to 40mm in around three hours, sufficient to cause issues on the roads," a spokesman said.

The Met Office said there was the potential on Thursday for 30mm to 40mm of rain in five or six hours in some places.

Thursday's warning covers Blaenau Gwent; Bridgend; Caerphilly; Cardiff; Carmarthenshire; Merthyr Tydfil; Monmouthshire; Neath Port Talbot; Newport; Powys; Rhondda Cynon Taf; Swansea; Torfaen and Vale of Glamorgan.

Friday's warning also covers Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire.