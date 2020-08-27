Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Rutland Street after reports of a serious assault

A man has been arrested of suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Cardiff.

Armed police were called to a property on Rutland Street, in Grangetown, at about 18:35 BST on Wednesday after reports of a stabbing.

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening.

A 44-year-old man was arrested in Newport, South Wales Police confirmed.

He remains in police custody.