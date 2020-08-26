Ely stabbing: Police make third arrest
- 26 August 2020
Police have made a third arrest as they investigate a stabbing that left a man with serious injuries.
He remains in a critical condition at Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales after being found in a house on Plymouth Wood Close, Ely, on Tuesday.
A woman, 52, and man, 30, arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, have been bailed.
A woman, 25, has now been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.