Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Rutland Street after reports of a serious assault

Armed police are looking for the perpetrator of a "serious assault".

Officers were called to an address on Rutland Street in the Grangetown area of Cardiff at about 18:35 BST on Wednesday.

A man, in his 40s, has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

South Wales Police said armed officers had been deployed alongside divisional units.