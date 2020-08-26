Armed police search after Grangetown 'serious assault'
- 26 August 2020
Armed police are looking for the perpetrator of a "serious assault".
Officers were called to an address on Rutland Street in the Grangetown area of Cardiff at about 18:35 BST on Wednesday.
A man, in his 40s, has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.
South Wales Police said armed officers had been deployed alongside divisional units.