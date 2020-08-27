Image caption Urdd Gobaith Cymru has over 55,000 members between the ages of 8 - 25 yrs old

A playwright's comparison between the Urdd youth organisation and the Hitler Youth is "mindless", an historian has said.

Dafydd James said an Urdd children's camp was "like the Hitler Youth, but a lot less threatening".

Dr Marion Löffler said she is "surprised to see this kind of insulting comparison in the second decade of the 21st century".

The Urdd said it "totally rejects the comparison".

Graveyards in My Closet is a BBC Radio 4 drama described as "the true story of a dark family secret".

Dafydd James said "it seeks to celebrate the Welsh language community".

Image copyright Urdd Image caption The Urdd centre in Llangrannog offers a range of courses, activities and residential trips for families and young people.

In setting a scene, Dafydd James says "it's 1990, the summer holidays, I'm 11 years old and heading west to Llangrannog, a Welsh-speaking children's camp - like the Hitler Youth, but a lot less threatening".

Having grown up in East Germany, Dr Marion Löffler is now Reader in Welsh History at Cardiff University.

She told BBC Wales: "As a mother whose children have enjoyed the rich opportunities offered to children of all ethnic and social backgrounds by the Urdd, whether they were born in Wales or abroad, I am especially angry about the comparison.

"The writer should reconsider his mindless choice of words in this play."

Image copyright CORBIS Image caption The Nazi leader inspects members of the Hitler Youth

Dafydd James, the writer, responded: "I've grown up loving every moment of attending the Urdd camps throughout my childhood - I took my son there this week and he loved it too."

"I grew up competing in the Urdd Eisteddfod. The Urdd has had a large impact on why I am a writer today.

"We are incredibly lucky to have it as an institution in Wales. 'Graveyards in My Closet' seeks to celebrate the Welsh language community - as I hope most of my work does in some way - with love and affection."

Image caption Gigs, poetry, dance and drama - the annual Urdd eisteddfod welcomes thousands of visitors

Urdd Gobaith Cymru is a National Voluntary Youth Organisation with over 55,000 members between the ages of 8-25 yrs old.

An Urdd spokeswoman said they understand the writer intended a "throw-away comment" but "we obviously totally reject the comparison and understand Dr Marion Löffler's sentiments.

"We thank her for her kind words about the Urdd, which has for nearly a century been successful in providing opportunities for the children and young people of Wales, including spreading a message of peace to young people around the world through our annual Message of Peace. "

A BBC spokesperson said: "This drama reflects the writer's personal, cherished childhood experiences attending the Urdd camps, within a broader story about a family secret and narrated in his own style".

At the Hitler Youth camps boys were indoctrinated with Nazi ideology and prepared for war by having their aggression increased and receiving basic military training. Girls were enrolled in the League of German Maidens and taught about cooking, church matters and children, and were discouraged from having any other ambitions.