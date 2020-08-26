Image copyright Google Image caption Shaun Buckley died after a crash on the A458 at Tanlan, near Holywell in Flintshire

A father-of-two died after a caravan which had not been attached properly veered into his path and "exploded", a court has heard.

Shaun Buckley, 41, was hit by a piece of wood during the crash on the A548 near Holywell, in Flintshire, on 6 July 2019 and died from his injuries.

Christopher Norris, 30, from Cheshire, earlier admitted causing death by careless driving at Mold Crown Court.

Norris has been banned from driving for a year.

The former soldier, of Moorfield Crescent, Lowton, Warrington, must also carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and pay £535 in costs.

'Thoroughly avoidable'

Mr Buckley, a mechanic from Prestatyn, was driving a recovery vehicle in the opposite direction to Norris.

He was taken to hospital in Liverpool by helicopter, but died after sustaining major chest injuries, the court was told.

Norris failed to take essential steps to protect other road users and it was a "thoroughly avoidable" loss of life, said Judge Niclas Parry.

Mr Buckley's father told the court he "felt no anger" towards Norris, which the judge said was "deserving of all our admiration".

'Unquestionably devastated'

Mr Parry heard only the nose weight of the caravan on the tow ball prevented it from becoming detached from Norris' Nissan Qashqai earlier.

Defending Norris, Andrew Nutall said his client "sought to make sure his caravan was attached safely", but accepted "fully he failed in his duty of care".

"It has left him unquestionably devastated," Mr Nutall added.

"The defendant is stricken with guilt and remorse. He recognises what a terrible time the deceased's family must be going through. He's in despair at their loss."