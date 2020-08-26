Image caption A one-way traffic plan in parts of Denbigh has sparked protest from businesses

Plans to introduce a one-way system in a town centre have been scrapped following widespread opposition.

The scheme, which was to be adopted in Denbigh, would have seen Vale Street made one-way towards the town centre.

Traffic would have then funnelled back around from Lenton Pool, through Barker's Well Lane, to filter back down towards the bottom of town via Grove Road and Station Road.

But critics said it would be bad for business and cause congestion.

The plans, supported by some local councillors and funded by Welsh Government, were designed to promote walking and cycling and allow pedestrians to socially distance.

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, opponents said it would have a negative effect on businesses, cause congestion and make it difficult for buses and emergency vehicles to access the town centre.

Similar projects in Llangollen and Ruthin have been approved, but a scheme in Rhyl will be altered, according to Denbighshire council.

It will draw up new proposals for Denbigh and put those to public consultation.

'Significant objection'

Councillor Brian Jones, lead member for highways, transport and the environment, thanked the public for their input.

"The funding made available was to be used to promote active travel and allowing councils to introduce measures that would help protect people's safety through social distancing, as well as encouraging more people to visit our town centre businesses," he said.

"There was generally strong support for the plans for Llangollen, Ruthin and Rhyl and we were happy to support these proposals going forward and will now plan to implement the measures.

"However, in Denbigh there were significant number of people objecting to the original proposals put forward.

"Clearly there was no appetite from the local community to move forward with the plans, so the Denbigh plans will not go ahead as they stand."