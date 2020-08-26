CCTV released after Tenby lifeboat cash thefts

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Three people were seen on CCTV on the night of the burglaries

Images of three people caught on CCTV after thieves targeted a lifeboat station and a charity collection box have been released by police.

Money was stolen from a donation box during a break-in at Tenby RNLI charity shop in Pembrokeshire.

A collection box for the Shipwrecked Mariners Society was also targeted and Castle Beach's Denis Cafe was broken into and the till contents was raided.

Dyfed-Powys Police has asked people to come forward with information.

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Police want to know if you recognise these people

The thefts took place in the early hours of Monday 10 August and the charity shop at the lifeboat station in Castle Hill was hit at about 02:00 BST.

The mariners' collection box in Castle Square was attacked and its lock was removed to get at the money inside.

Finally, the Denis Cafe was targeted. The stolen till was later found discarded and empty.

Officers said the people in the CCTV images might have information that could help the investigation.

PC Rob Garland said: "Our enquiries have been ongoing since the break-in was reported, and we are now appealing for help in contacting the people pictured.

"If you know who they are, or believe you might be pictured, please get in touch with us."

Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police Image caption Thieves smashed their way into the RNLI shop on Castle Hill in Tenby