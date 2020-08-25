Arrests after Cardiff stabbing leaves man critically ill
- 25 August 2020
A man and a woman have been arrested after a man was left with serious injuries following a stabbing.
Police said a 36-year-old man was was found with a stab wound at a house in Plymouth Wood Close, in Ely, Cardiff, at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday.
He was taken was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales, where he remains in a critical condition.
A woman, 52, and a 30-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, police said.