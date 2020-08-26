Image copyright Getty Images Image caption BTecs are vocational qualifications which provide work-based skills

A "made in Wales" solution is needed to tackle issues with qualifications as students await BTec results, the head of Colleges Wales has said.

Iestyn Davies said more needed to be done to support students with an increase in Wales-specific vocational courses being introduced next year.

BTec results were delayed by exam board Pearson last week, leaving thousands awaiting their marks for the year.

Pearson apologised for the delay and said no grades would be lowered.

Grading was delayed by Pearson to give the board more time to recalculate the grades after A-level and GCSE results were changed to be based on teacher estimates.

All results will be issued by Friday.

However, vocational grades from the WJEC exam board were issued last Thursday.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams has apologised for the way some results have been handled and the Welsh Government will conduct an independent review.

Mr Davies said it was imperative Ms Williams set out clearly and quickly the terms of her review to make sure Wales was equipped to tackle any future issues which may affect students.

"We'll have even more vocational qualifications next year that are specific to Wales," he said.

"Each year as we progress through the work Qualifications Wales has put together, more and more qualifications delivered in our colleges and schools will be unique to Wales, therefore we need a 'made in Wales' solution to a problem, which has, in fairness, existed across the UK."

"The challenge now for Qualifications Wales, the regulator, for awarding bodies working in Wales and the government is to get it right and get it right for young people in Wales."

What is a BTec?

BTecs are vocational qualifications which provide work-based skills across areas including business, healthcare and engineering.

They are assessed over the course of the qualification through exams, practical coursework and, in many cases, work-based placements.

Jennifer May Hampton from Cardiff University said vocational qualifications were an often overlooked yet important part of the educational landscape in Wales.

"Whilst much of the attention has been focused on A-level results over the last few weeks, it is important to point out that the majority of young people in post-16 education in Wales are taking some form of vocational qualification," she said.

She said level three qualifications, like BTecs, were equivalent to A-levels and could be used as entry to university.

Dr Hampton said this extended period of delay, and the "drip-feeding of results to students" was leading to "unnecessary uncertainty and stress for these individuals".