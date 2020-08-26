Image caption Emergency services attended flooded roads in Abergwyngregyn on Tuesday

Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes overnight and hundreds of homes are still without power after Wales was hit by Storm Francis.

The country saw winds of up to 75mph (120km/h) and severe flooding. A yellow Met Office warning for wind remains in place until 09:00 BST.

Thousands of homes were initially affected by the power cuts and there was widespread travel disruption.

In Gwynedd, about 40 people were evacuated because of flooding.

North Wales Police said the River Ogwen burst its banks in some areas requiring evacuation of properties in the Bethesda and Beddgelert areas.

Police, Mountain Rescue Teams and North Wales Fire and Rescue co-ordinated the evacuation.

In Bethesda about 40 people were rescued from chalets and homes and taken to the local leisure centre.

About five Beddgelert householders were rescued by boat, the fire and rescue service said.

An inspection will take place this morning to see if it is safe for them to return.

Image caption A torrent of water passed homes in Abergwyngregyn

Firefighters also had to help six people to safety after a property became flooded at Abergwyngregyn, in Gwynedd.

South Wales Police said Church Street in the city centre had been "evacuated and will remain closed for several hours" due to damage caused to buildings by strong winds.

Meanwhile, police are set to resume a search for two people spotted in the River Taff near Cardiff on Tuesday.

Nine campers in Carmarthenshire had to be rescued and Tuesday and roads were closed across the country after a number of fallen trees blocked roads.

A number of properties and businesses in Cardiff were damaged as trees fell down in high winds.