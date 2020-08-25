Image copyright Steve Daniels/Geograph Image caption Padarn Country Park is one of the sites affected

A private security company is being hired by a local council to help manage people visiting Snowdonia who have been camping illegally and littering.

Following the easing of lockdown in Wales, people have flocked to Llanberis in Gwynedd and the coast to take advantage of the mountains and beaches.

But some are not obeying local by-laws and are leaving rubbish.

Patrols will be operating over the Bank Holiday weekend, Gwynedd council said.

A spokesman for the council said: "We have experienced problems with some visitors ignoring the 'no overnight camping' rules and leaving litter in Padarn Country Park in Llanberis and on a number of beaches including Morfa Bychan and Abersoch.

Image copyright Eirian Evans/Geograph Image caption Morfa Bychan beach on Gwynedd's Llyn peninsula

"During the daytime, council staff are on hand to address such problems. However we have recently seen an increase in individuals arriving late in the evening.

"In response, we have commissioned a local security company to patrol these locations outside of normal working hours.

"The company - which is being used on an 'as and when' basis - will be responsible for making sure that visitors respect the rules and contacting North Wales Police if necessary."

The council said the cost over the Bank Holiday period of using the company for six nights would be £5,000.