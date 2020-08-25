Image copyright Google Image caption The figures indicate seven of the nine deaths in Wrexham were in hospital

The number of weekly deaths involving Covid-19 in Wales has fallen to 14, the Office for National Statistics says.

But for the second week running, north Wales accounts for the majority of deaths registered mentioning the virus.

Eleven of the deaths happened in the Betsi Cadwaladr health board area - including seven in hospital in Wrexham and two involving patients from Conwy.

For the third week in a row, Wrexham had more covid-related deaths - nine - than any area across Wales and England.

There were no deaths at all registered across four health board areas in the week ending 14 August - Aneurin Bevan, Cwm Taf, Powys and Swansea Bay.

The ONS (Office for National Statistics) figures, unlike the daily Public Health Wales bulletins, include registered deaths, where coronavirus only has to be suspected by a doctor. They also include deaths which happen in care homes, people's homes and hospices, not just hospitals.

There was one death registered in a care home in Wales in the most recent week.

Deaths during the pandemic in Wales All causes and those involving Covid-19 by week

Across Wales, so-called excess deaths are 9.4% above what we would normally expect to see at this point.

These figures compare all registered deaths with previous years and are seen as a useful tool to look at the pandemic.

In Wales, there were 617 deaths from all causes, which is 53 deaths higher than the five-year average. Of these, 2.3% (14 deaths) involved Covid-19 in Wales.

But with coronavirus deaths falling, the ONS suggests the higher excess deaths across Wales and England may be due to high temperatures.

The latest figures take the total of deaths involving Covid-19 Wales to 2,557 by 14 August. This includes all deaths registered by 22 August.

Covid-related deaths in Wales fell from 24 to 14; England had the highest number of deaths involving the virus with 125 deaths - 33 of them in North West England; Northern Ireland had four deaths and Scotland had three.