Firefighters rescue pair trapped by flat fire in Rhyl
- 24 August 2020
Firefighters rescued two people after smoke from a flat fire below their fourth-floor property left them trapped.
They were led to safety using breathing apparatus due to the third-floor blaze at West Parade, Rhyl, Denbighshire.
Two fire crews from Rhyl and Abergele responded to the incident at 18:40 BST.
No-one was injured, said North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.