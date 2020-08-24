Wales

Firefighters rescue pair trapped by flat fire in Rhyl

  • 24 August 2020
Firefighters rescued two people after smoke from a flat fire below their fourth-floor property left them trapped.

They were led to safety using breathing apparatus due to the third-floor blaze at West Parade, Rhyl, Denbighshire.

Two fire crews from Rhyl and Abergele responded to the incident at 18:40 BST.

No-one was injured, said North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

