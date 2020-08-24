Image copyright Google Image caption Haven announced an additional 40 jobs at Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli in February

A total of 78 jobs are being created at three holiday parks in north Wales due to an increase in demand for staycations, according to bosses.

Haven Holiday is creating 36 posts at Hafan y Mor in Pwllheli, 27 at Greenacres in Porthmadog and 15 at Presthaven near Prestatyn.

Haven said it was creating 40 new jobs at its park in Pwllheli in February.

The company has announced 500 jobs across 37 sites in Wales, England and Scotland from September.

The positions, including cleaning roles, will support the company's accommodation facilities.

Sarah Dickins, from the company, said: "The roles are in addition to our existing accommodation teams and are pertinent to our ongoing operational changes to help with increased demand and ensure guests feel safe and secure whilst on holiday with us during the pandemic."