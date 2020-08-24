Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A severe weather warning comes into force for the whole of Wales from Tuesday

A severe wind warning has been issued for Wales amid fears the country could face 70mph gusts due to Storm Francis.

The Met Office warned injuries from "flying debris" were possible and life could be endangered by large waves.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected with cancellations and longer journey times possible.

The yellow warning is in place from 08:00 BST on Tuesday until 08:00 BST on Wednesday.

There could also be power cuts and buildings could be damaged as the wind spreads from the south west.

A "be aware" warning was issued on Saturday.

Chief meteorologist Andy Page warned the UK was facing "another unseasonably wet and windy spell" with Storm Francis' arrival on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds and heavy rain, especially in the west of the UK," he said.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Gusts are likely to reach 55-60 mph for quite a few places, with exposed coasts and hills seeing gusts of around 70 mph."

A moderate rain warning has also been issued for Ceredigion, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Powys and Wrexham.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Heavy rain during Tuesday and early Wednesday is expected to result in some flooding and disruption to travel."

It spans from 23:00 BST on Monday to 05:00 BST on Wednesday.