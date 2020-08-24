Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rescuers saved a 59-year-year old who was trying the Welsh three peaks challenge

Rescuers have urged charity mountain climbers to be properly prepared after saving a man in shorts stranded on Cader Idris.

The 59-year-old was part of a four-strong group trying the Welsh three peaks challenge of climbing Snowdon, Cader Idris and Pen-y-Fan on Saturday.

Separated from his group, he found himself stuck at the summit in poor weather and unable to get down.

His friends called for help from the foot of the mountain.

Volunteers were dispatched after being called at about 19:30 BST.

The man had already been missing for five hours.

He was wearing shorts, t-shirt and a light jacket.

He had no extra equipment, food or water, and was cold and hungry when found.

The rescuers escorted him down the mountain and reunited him with his friends at 01:00 BST on Sunday.

Aberdyfi Search and Rescue said charity challenges could attract people with "with little or no experience."

Other pressures can mean attempts go ahead when "all the evidence suggests" they should be abandoned.

"The very poor weather over the weekend was clearly forecast many days in advance, and should perhaps have served as a warning to at least review the skills and equipment of the group before deciding whether or not to proceed," the spokesman said.

"As a charity ourselves, we fully understand that fundraisers are the lifeblood of such organisations, but would ask people try to ensure that fundraising for one charity is not done at the expense, in terms of time and resources, of another."