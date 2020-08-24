Image copyright Getty Images Image caption There could be further deaths in the coming weeks according to Dr Robin Howe

There is likely to be a small rise in deaths over the next few weeks as a result of Covid-19, according to Public Heath Wales' Dr Robin Howe.

The coronavirus incident director said deaths "usually" reflected what was going on a few weeks previously in the pandemic.

What was important, he said, was that the number of cases was kept under control.

Dr Howe said there was "concern" when there was a rise in cases.

"Clearly the measures in place during lockdown brought the situation under control, and it's the responsibility of everyone to try and keep this under control as we come out of lockdown measures," he told BBC Radio Wales.

"It's sad and concerning when there are any deaths."

Pandemic

The latest figures, published on Sunday, showed two more deaths.

"Deaths usually reflect what was going on a number of weeks ago, in terms of the pandemic," Dr Howe said.

"There is likely to be a small tail of cases happening over the next few days and weeks.

"We just need to keep the cases under control and that should mean we do not have further deaths."

According to the latest coronavirus figures, 12 of the 20 people who tested positive were in the Cardiff and Vale health board area.

"It's a concern that we're seeing increased cases and they are particularly localised around Cardiff," Dr Howe said.

"It is good we are identifying them and the Test, Trace, Protect scheme is kicking in and bringing these cases under control, and making sure all contacts are identified and isolated.

"However the numbers going up are a concern, and we need to stress to the public that just because we are able to go to shops and pubs, and people are increasingly going back to work, we still need to be vigilant and observe the social distancing of two metres wherever possible."

Other hygiene measures, such as hand washing, also needed to be adhered to, he added.