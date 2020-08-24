Coastguard appeal for information on missing jet-skier
- 24 August 2020
The Coastguard is trying to find out what happened to a jet-skier who asked for help after taking on a small amount of water.
A helicopter and lifeboats from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles searched Carmarthen Bay after receiving a call at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.
But the search was suspended on Sunday evening without finding him, pending further information.
The Coastguard urged anyone with information to get in touch.