Image copyright Stephen Duncombe Image caption Mumbles RNLI was involved in the search for the missing jet-skier

The Coastguard is trying to find out what happened to a jet-skier who asked for help after taking on a small amount of water.

A helicopter and lifeboats from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles searched Carmarthen Bay after receiving a call at about 16:00 BST on Sunday.

But the search was suspended on Sunday evening without finding him, pending further information.

The Coastguard urged anyone with information to get in touch.