Concerns for missing jet-skier in Carmarthen Bay
- 23 August 2020
Concerns are growing for a missing jet-skier in the Carmarthen Bay area.
A man radioed the Coastguard at about 16:00 BST on Sunday to report engine problems. He said he was also "taking a small amount of water".
A Coastguard helicopter and three RNLI lifeboats from Tenby, Burry Port and Mumbles have been searching the area, but have not found any sign of the missing man.
The search has now been suspended, said the Coastguard.